Lawmakers warn of traffic crisis in Zone A, call for summer roadworks and universal design

With public housing and community facilities in New Urban Zone A set to be completed soon, lawmakers warned during yesterday’s pre-agenda speeches at the Legislative Assembly that the area’s reliance on just two connecting bridges for access could soon strain transport capacity.

They cautioned that delays to the Zone A-B Connector Tunnel project risked overwhelming the northern district with severe traffic congestion, and urged the government to make use of the summer construction window while also improving pedestrian infrastructure to enhance overall mobility.

Legislator Kevin Ho pointed out that the development of Zone A has entered a critical phase, with multiple public housing units and large-scale public facilities set to be completed soon.

However, the area currently relies solely on the A1 and A2 bridges to connect with the northern district of the Macau peninsula, and traffic pressure has already reached saturation. With the population in Zone A expected to grow significantly, he warned that if the cross-sea link between Zone A and Zone B – a key traffic diversion node – continues to be delayed, the resulting surge of vehicles and pedestrians would overwhelm the northern district and cause traffic paralysis.

Ho expressed support for the government’s innovative proposal to co-construct the Southern Section of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) with the A-B Link in the form of a tunnel, which reflects a comprehensive approach to the intensive use of sea resources and landscape conservation.

However, he noted that the project is highly complex, with very few precedents worldwide, and requires careful assessment of technical feasibility, budget, construction safety, and long-term maintenance costs.

He put forward three recommendations: accelerate technical assessments and establish a clear timeline while regularly updating the public on progress; formulate short-term contingency plans, including optimizing the efficiency of the A1 and A2 bridges and introducing temporary bus routes; and strengthen cross-departmental collaboration by engaging experienced international consultants to strictly oversee project budgeting and construction safety.

Seize summer window for roadworks and traffic upgrades

With summer roadworks underway – including nine projects near schools – lawmakers Kou Kam Fai and Lei Wun Kong have urged the government to seize the holiday period to complete essential works before the new school year, while also using the opportunity to upgrade pedestrian facilities, traffic lights, and accessibility near schools, as well as improve flood prevention and typhoon preparedness.

“Plans made in advance stand a better chance of success,” they stated, calling for better coordination and contingency planning to minimize disruption and enhance road safety.

Universal design and accessible infrastructure

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai pointed out that the government has completed several pedestrian infrastructure projects in recent years, including the air corridor on Avenida de Guimarães and the circular walking system around Guia Hill, while also advancing the air corridor on Avenida do Nordeste as part of efforts to create a safer walking environment.

He noted that the next phase of the “10-Year Action Plan for Rehabilitation Services” includes promoting accessibility legislation and developing Zone A as a barrier-free demonstration community, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusive urban development.

Citing data, Lam noted that 2024 recorded 510 traffic accidents involving pedestrians, while the city recorded more than 14,000 traffic accidents in 2025 – with pedestrian-related cases remaining a significant concern.

He highlighted that many older districts suffer from narrow roads, heavy foot traffic, insufficient pavement space, and ageing facilities. Old-style footbridges lacking lifts and other accessible features also pose difficulties for the elderly, wheelchair users, and people with reduced mobility.

He called for a systematic review of pedestrian infrastructure in traditional districts, urging the government to take advantage of major infrastructure projects as opportunities to integrate pedestrian systems and barrier-free connections. He also pressed for faster progress on accessible and universal design infrastructure, with “universal design principles” embedded into road and public facility planning from the outset.

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