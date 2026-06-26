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EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
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MacauCommunity consumption scheme boosted spending but lacks long-term incentives, lawmaker says
SMEs

Community consumption scheme boosted spending but lacks long-term incentives, lawmaker says

By Yuki Lei, MDT
June 26, 2026
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The “2026 Community Consumer Reward Programme” generated more than MOP1.33 billion in linked spending from MOP345 million in electronic vouchers, an 11% increase from last year. Authorities said the initiative met expectations and effectively supported community-level consumption.

According to officials, the programme issued 19.195 million electronic vouchers, with total redemptions reaching MOP317 million and a redemption rate of around 92%, up 4.4 percentage points from the previous edition.

After adjusting the draw period to Fridays through Sundays, about 9.087 million eligible transactions were recorded, with average daily transactions reaching 303,000 – more than 70% higher than in the earlier campaign.

Retail accounted for about 60% of redemptions, food and beverage around 30%, and other services 10%, indicating a broadly diversified spending pattern.

Speaking at a Legislative Assembly pre-agenda session yesterday, lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang said the programme successfully stimulated short-term spending but noted that its impact remained limited by its temporary structure.

He called for year-round incentive measures, including quarterly themed consumption schemes, appliance trade-in support, stronger links between integrated resorts and SMEs, and continued transport and fuel-related subsidies where appropriate.

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