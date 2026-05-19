Northbound scheme hits five million crossings

Since the “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” policy took effect on January 1, 2023, the cumulative number of vehicle trips entering and exiting Zhuhai’s Gongbei via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge checkpoint has exceeded five million as of last Sunday morning, according to Gongbei Customs. Some 544,000 vehicle trips were recorded in the first four months of this year alone. Authorities noted that this “has become a daily habit of Macau residents integrating into life in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area,” with cross-border travel long since evolving into a routine choice for commuting, visiting family and friends, conducting business, and leisure activities.

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