Organizations call for increased elderly facilities to address super-aging society

With authorities projecting that Macau will enter a super-aged society ahead of schedule in 2029, when the elderly population is expected to represent 21.4% of the total population, social service organizations believe the government must increase residential and rehabilitation care home capacity while simultaneously optimizing home-based elder care services.

Following the conclusion of the government’s “Ten-Year Action Plan for Elderly and Rehabilitation Services 2016–2025,” public broadcaster TDM’s radio program yesterday invited representatives from various social service organizations to discuss the next phase of the plan.

During the program, a listener expressed concern over the cramped and inadequate living conditions in residential care homes, stating, “My friends and I visited their parents and relatives, and upon seeing their living environments – perhaps because they were private residences – we found them extremely cramped and substandard. Living in such conditions, these seniors often feel lonely, and some even say they’re just waiting to die.”

Another listener, identifying himself as a stroke survivor, stated that he couldn’t receive adequate care at home and felt his basic needs for daily living were unmet, which led to feelings of despair. During the program, he even repeatedly expressed a desire for “assisted dying.”

Addressing the program, Paul Pun, secretary general of Caritas Macau, acknowledged that many nursing homes in Macau typically house eight people per room, which leads to operational difficulties due to the lack of government subsidies.

Noting that the current waiting period for subsidized care homes is 18 months or longer, he added, “This is an extremely long wait for families. Especially after patients are discharged from the hospital, having to wait 18 months to enter a residential care home leaves them feeling lost.”

He expressed hope that in the future, the number of residential care home spots can be increased, waiting times shortened, and home-based elder care services optimized.

“Some seniors who originally hoped to apply for residential care have gradually accepted home care services and wish to continue receiving care at home.”

Another attendee, Vong Kuoc Ieng, president of the Macau Association of Support for the Disabled, echoed Pun’s sentiments and urged authorities to increase the number of rehabilitation homes in Macau, currently limited to just two.

“While the environment of care facilities is certainly important, the shortage of staff is an even greater problem,” he said. He noted that with the trend toward super-aging, many elderly individuals in their eighties, nineties, or even over 100 require varying degrees of care. “Some need comprehensive care, while others need partial assistance – particularly those with dementia, who demand even greater specialized support.”

He further noted, “Staff may have to care for ten or more elderly individuals simultaneously, a ratio that is clearly unreasonable.”

He emphasized the need to reevaluate caregiver-to-resident ratios and gradually increase staffing levels to ensure seniors receive appropriate care.

