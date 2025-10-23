Taobao launches ‘zero shipping fee’ for Double 11

Taobao Tmall’s Macau site has officially kicked off this year’s Double 11 global shopping festival, offering Macau consumers the city’s first-ever “zero shipping fee” promotion. Shoppers can enjoy free delivery to Macau pick-up points on products marked with “件包邮MO,” alongside official discounts such as 15% off, RMB 30 new-user red packets, and over RMB5,000 in 88VIP coupons. A new “share and earn cashback” feature lets users invite friends to earn additional rewards while shopping online.

