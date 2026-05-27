Police crackdown on illegal currency exchange uncovers 32 cases

The Unitary Police Service (SPU) has concluded a 13-day special operation targeting illegal currency exchange and other criminal activities, resulting in 32 cases of illicit money changing, authorities said.

The operation, which ran from May 12 to 24, was conducted by the SPU together with the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Judiciary Police (PJ). Enforcement focused on casinos and surrounding areas known for illegal currency exchange, with intensified crackdowns on so-called “money changers.”

During the 13-day period, authorities carried out 59 patrol and enforcement operations. A total of 528 individuals were stopped and searched, of whom 121 were taken in for further investigation. Among those detained, 40 individuals were referred to judicial authorities on suspicion of criminal offenses, involving 36 criminal cases, including 32 illegal currency exchange cases.

The SPU said the high-frequency, targeted enforcement actions helped improve Macau’s public security environment. All police operations were carried out in an orderly manner and successfully completed, achieving the intended results.

Authorities added that enforcement against illegal currency exchange will continue to ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors.

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