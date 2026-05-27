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MacauFuel subsidy scheme launched, operations smooth
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Fuel subsidy scheme launched, operations smooth

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May 27, 2026
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The petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidy scheme took effect yesterday, with the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) saying overall operations were smooth on the first day. The two-month scheme provides a subsidy of MOP1.50 per litre of petrol and MOP2.55 per kilogram of LPG. The interdepartmental fuel monitoring group urged residents and businesses not to stockpile LPG and called on the public to stagger refuelling and gas orders to avoid congestion at petrol stations and pressure on delivery services. DSEDT said it has conducted over 100 inspections since early May, with no irregularities detected, and will continue monitoring implementation to ensure stable supply.

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