Gov’t launches summer activities with 46,000 places, new AI workshops

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and the Sports Bureau announced today that the 2026 Summer Activities will offer approximately 46,000 places for children and young people aged 4 to 25, roughly the same as last year.

At a press conference yesterday, officials detailed a lineup of 550 activities across 2,160 classes, combining cultural enrichment, sports, career exploration, and new technology workshops. Online registration opens today at 10 a.m. and runs through June 2 at 10 p.m.

Chan Wun San, acting head of the division of DSEDJ, said the bureau has introduced several new categories this year while retaining popular programmes. New additions include a “Lion Head Crafting Workshop,” “Little Jewelry Designer,” and “Little Sculptor.” In response to technology trends, the bureau has also launched IT activities focused on artificial intelligence, including introductory image design classes using AI technology, 2D animation production workshops, and explorations of practical AI tools for daily life. “We hope to enrich the learning experiences of Macau’s children and teenagers,” Chan said.

For the first time, career exploration activities have been extended to children aged 6 to 12. New offerings include “The Future Me: Career Planning Experience Activity,” “Little Volunteer Experience Activity,” and “Model Experience Activity.” These join existing programmes for older youth such as “Career Planning Experience Camp,” “Workplace English Interview Skills,” and “English Resume Writing Skills.”

Hengqin activities expand

DSEDJ continues to cooperate with the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to organise the “Hengqin Ecology and Science Parent-Child Camp.” A new addition this year is the “Hengqin Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Culture Experience Parent-Child Activity,” run in partnership with the TCM Culture Experience Pavilion within the Guangdong-Macao TCM Technology Industrial Park.

Chan confirmed during the conference that the budget for the Hengqin Ecology and Science Parent-Child Camp exceeds MOP1 million, and the newly launched TCM experience, which will offer three sessions, also carries a contract value of more than MOP1 million.

Sports activities offer 21,000 places

Windy Lou, division head of the Sports Bureau’s Sport for All Division, said the sports component offers more than 21,000 places across 101 events and 724 classes, with a budget of MOP5.98 million.

The sports programme covers three main areas: diverse sports and lifestyle experiences (including ball games, swimming, and training camps); integration of culture and sports (featuring local intangible cultural heritage sports such as Chinese boxing, dragon and lion dances, dragon boat racing, and a newly added Jingchun event); and educational promotion combined with teacher training courses.

Following successful pilot courses for kabaddi and badminton in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone, the programme will expand this year to four sports, adding table tennis and tennis. These four events will offer more than 40 classes with a total of 744 places, benefiting students from both Macau and the mainland.

“We especially appeal to parents to encourage their children to try activities they have never experienced before,” Lou said.

Registration process and key dates

At the conference, Zoe Tong, representing China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, explained the online registration process. Registration for the Summer Activities will take place entirely online.

Initial online registration will take place from June 8 to 12. The vacancy registration period runs from June 8 to 11, with vacancy lottery results announced on June 14 and vacancy online registration open until June 17.

Residents can register via the Macao One Account app or the Summer Activities website at www.summeractivity.gov.mo. Successful registrants will receive an SMS notification with their designated registration time slot.

Each participant may register for one class during the initial registration period and up to two additional classes during the vacancy registration period, for a maximum of three classes total. Registration fees must be paid within 24 hours of selecting a class; otherwise, the slot

An online registration information session will be held on May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon at the DSEDJ’s Parent Education Centre. Offline help is also available at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion information center and at three China Telecom branch offices.

Meanwhile, the bureau continues to offer 16 inclusive activities for children and adolescents with special educational needs. Parents can register online and submit their preferences; they need only wait for the co-organiser to contact them to complete the process.

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