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MacauPolice warn of ‘Transport Bureau’ phishing scam
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Police warn of ‘Transport Bureau’ phishing scam

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May 27, 2026
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The Judiciary Police (PJ) have issued a public alert urging residents to watch out for phishing text messages falsely claiming to be from the “Transport Bureau” regarding “traffic violation fines.” Authorities said scammers are sending messages stating that “unpaid fines will affect driver’s license renewal,” prompting recipients to click on a link. The link redirects users to a phishing website that mimics the official traffic violation fine inquiry interface, where victims are asked to enter their license plate number and credit card information to pay the fine – allowing scammers to carry out unauthorized transactions using stolen data.

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