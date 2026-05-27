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MacauCE to attend Legislative Assembly plenary on June 16
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CE to attend Legislative Assembly plenary on June 16

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May 27, 2026
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The Government Information Bureau said Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly at 3 p.m. on June 16 to review the first half of the government’s work and outline priorities for the second half of the year. He will also respond to lawmakers’ questions on economic, social and livelihood issues, with the aim of strengthening executive–legislative communication and public understanding of government policies. The session will be broadcast live on TDM television and radio, and streamed via official government websites, mobile apps, YouTube channels and the GCS Facebook page.

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