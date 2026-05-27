Macau, Lisbon partner on consumer dispute resolution

The Macau Consumer Council (CC) has signed an online cooperation agreement with Lisbon’s Center for Arbitration of Consumer Disputes (CACCL), establishing a formal online mediation and arbitration mechanism for cross-border consumer disputes. Under the agreement, Macau residents involved in consumer disputes in Lisbon may access cross-border mediation or arbitration through the mechanism. Mainland residents encountering consumer disputes in Lisbon may also use mediation or arbitration services via the Consumer Council, which will assist in receiving and forwarding relevant documentation.

Like this: Like Loading…