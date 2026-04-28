Residents lose HKD1.3 million in online investment scams

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have received reports of an online investment scam and a fake “law enforcement” impersonation case, with two victims losing a combined HKD1.3 million. An elderly foreign male resident in Macau lost HKD985,000 after joining a social media investment group in February 2026 and transferring funds three times for stock trading. He only discovered the scam after informing family members on April 23. In a separate case, a local young man lost HKD318,000 after being contacted by fraudsters posing as Wuhan police officers, who claimed he was involved in criminal cases and demanded financial verification.

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