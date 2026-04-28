The Judiciary Police (PJ) have received reports of an online investment scam and a fake “law enforcement” impersonation case, with two victims losing a combined HKD1.3 million. An elderly foreign male resident in Macau lost HKD985,000 after joining a social media investment group in February 2026 and transferring funds three times for stock trading. He only discovered the scam after informing family members on April 23. In a separate case, a local young man lost HKD318,000 after being contacted by fraudsters posing as Wuhan police officers, who claimed he was involved in criminal cases and demanded financial verification.
Brief
Residents lose HKD1.3 million in online investment scams
Categories Macau
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