Sam Hou Fai calls for stronger labor force to support economic diversification

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has called on all sectors of society to strengthen support for workers and promote labor values, stressing that labor is the foundation of both economic development and social progress.

Speaking at a reception marking the 136th International Labor Day, Sam extended his greetings to workers across all industries and expressed gratitude to the Macau Federation of Trade Unions for its long-standing support in representing and serving employees.

The city’s top official also said the government will continue to prioritize employment protection, local job opportunities, and workforce development.

He said authorities are improving the local employment protection system and are currently revising the Labor Relations Law, including measures to increase maternity leave and annual leave entitlements. These changes, he said, aim to further protect employee rights in Macau.

He said the government is expanding vocational training programmes and integrated skills development platforms to improve workforce competitiveness.

On Macau’s economic structure, Sam acknowledged that diversification remains a major challenge. He called for coordinated efforts between government, industry, and workers to adapt to economic changes and improve resilience.

He also said labor plays an important role in both economic activity and social stability. “Labor is the foundation of individuals, families, and society,” Sam said, adding that it contributes to income, household stability, and broader social development.

Sam noted the importance of fostering a positive working environment, saying the government will continue working with different sectors to promote professionalism, dedication, and innovation.

He added that the upcoming public consultation on Macau’s third five-year development plan will allow the labor sector to contribute views on future development, in line with national priorities and Macau’s long-term economic direction.

Sam concluded that the government will continue supporting local workers in achieving stable employment and development opportunities while promoting harmonious labor relations and sustainable growth.

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