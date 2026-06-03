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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauSchool begins counselling support after fatal accident involving 10-year-old boy
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School begins counselling support after fatal accident involving 10-year-old boy

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June 3, 2026
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The Lin Fong Pou Chai School said the school has begun counselling efforts following the tragic accident involving a 10-year-old boy, while relaying the family’s thanks for public concern and government support in recent days. According to school principal Nick Ho, the family has been in close contact with the school and has received all condolences and is now handling funeral arrangements. After discussion, they have requested that no additional memorial activities be held, asking for privacy as they accompany the child through the final arrangements. The school said it is working with the Education and Youth Development Bureau and school-based counselling services, with additional counsellors deployed to observe students and staff and provide individual support where necessary.

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