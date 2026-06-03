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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauWoman arrested for allegedly falsely accusing boyfriend of rape
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Woman arrested for allegedly falsely accusing boyfriend of rape

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June 3, 2026
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A 38-year-old mainland woman has been arrested for allegedly falsely accusing her boyfriend of rape, with the Judiciary Police believing the case is linked to a relationship dispute. Police said the suspect met a middle-aged Macau man at a casino in February, and the pair later developed a romantic relationship. In the early hours of Sunday (May 31), she reported to police that she had been raped twice by her boyfriend in a hotel room in the NAPE area. Following an investigation, police found no signs of violence or threats during the couple’s relationship. The woman also refused a medical examination.

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