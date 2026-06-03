The end of the traditional human era

We may be living through the final chapter of humanity as it has existed for thousands of years. This does not mean biological extinction. Rather, it points to a transformation so profound that future generations may struggle to understand the world we once inhabited.

Human civilization has long rested on three pillars: defined physical territories, social hierarchies built around material resources, and systems of knowledge transmitted through language and writing. From the Agricultural Revolution onward, these foundations remained remarkably stable. People lived in tangible communities, built face-to-face relationships, and derived identity from family, place, and culture.

Today, however, three converging revolutions threaten to dismantle these pillars.

The first is artificial intelligence (AI). Increasingly, decision-making is being transferred from humans to algorithms. In the near future, AI systems may influence not only what we buy or watch, but also our careers, health decisions, finances, and personal relationships. Society could gradually divide between those who rely on AI to optimize their lives and those who insist on maintaining independent judgment, even at the cost of lower efficiency.

The second is the rise of synthetic reality. Advances in immersive technology may soon blur the distinction between genuine and artificial experiences. Digital environments could engage all human senses, while AI-generated memories and virtual interactions become difficult to distinguish from reality. The question may shift from “Did this actually happen?” to “Was this experience meaningfull?”

The third transformation involves neurobiological connectivity. Future neural interfaces may allow people to share emotions, memories, and knowledge directly. Such technologies could give rise to forms of collective consciousness, where individuals retain their identities while contributing to shared networks of thought and creativity.

These developments will reshape work, family life, and social organization. Some technology visionaries predict the disappearance of most current jobs. Yet such forecasts should be treated cautiously. Recent experience suggests that AI is more likely to reconfigure tasks than eliminate work altogether. Productivity may increase dramatically, but human adaptability should not be underestimated.

Similarly, predictions that loneliness will disappear through AI companions and collective digital communities overlook important realities. Large segments of the global population remain technologically excluded, while economic barriers and cultural resistance will continue to shape adoption patterns.

Perhaps the greatest challenges will be ethical and political. Digital replicas of deceased individuals may blur the boundary between life and death, raising difficult questions about identity and legal rights. Traditional nation-states may also find themselves competing with powerful virtual communities and transnational digital networks for citizens’ loyalty and attention.

More troubling is the possibility that AI will become a creator of culture rather than merely a tool for transmitting it. Harari has taught us that human societies are built on shared stories. Laws, religions, money, nations, and even human rights exist because people collectively believe in them.

For the first time in history, non-human systems can generate stories, laws, images, arguments, and belief systems at scale. As AI becomes increasingly capable of shaping public discourse, the risk is not simply misinformation, but the erosion of a common reality itself.

Humanity may be approaching a historic threshold. Whether this transition leads to unprecedented progress or profound disruption will depend not on technology alone, but on the political, ethical, and social choices we make today.

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