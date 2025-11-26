Tai Peng electronics shuts doors after 50 years in business

Tai Peng Electronics & Appliances, a fixture in the retail scene for over 50 years, announced it will close this Sunday (Nov. 30).

Promotional messages from the retailer offering a 50% discount began being shared on Monday, ahead of the deals taking effect at the chain’s four stores.

In the past two days, social media posts have circulated showing long queues at the chain’s branches as customers rushed to purchase the remaining appliances.

Founded in 1969, Tai Peng’s upcoming closure shows the challenges long-standing businesses face in sustaining operations amid the rise of online shopping and changing consumer habits.

During yesterday’s Legislative Assembly plenary session, lawmakers Chan Hao Weng and José Pereira Coutinho raised concerns over the closure, linking it to weak local consumption and challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Chan noted, “A well-established, highly regarded store closing like this is unfortunate and warrants reflection on the underlying causes.”

He suggested that the government consider issuing consumer vouchers during off-peak periods to stimulate spending and support SMEs.

Echoing similar concerns, Coutinho said, “Even a long-standing store frequented by two or three generations of residents has shut down, which is regrettable.” He also urged authorities to introduce measures that help SMEs survive and boost confidence in their future prospects. LV

