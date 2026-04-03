Tap Seac Craft Market offers creative workshops in April–May

Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the Tap Seac Craft Market will be held at Tap Seac Square from April 23–26 and April 30–May 3. A total of 73 workshops, including 15 family sessions, will feature ceramics, glass, clay, leather, silver accessories, and floral art. Workshops cost MOP50 each. Interested participants can register via Macao One Account before 5 p.m. on April 8, with successful applicants selected by random draw and notified by SMS on April 9.

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