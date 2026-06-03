Associations push for expanded child services

Local associations rooted in social service marked World Children’s Day on Monday by urging the government to expand childcare, strengthen mental health services, and adapt public infrastructure to better support children’s rights and well-being.

The organizations said targeted policies and increased resources are needed to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for minors.

The General Women’s Association, represented by lawmakers Wong Kit Cheng and Loi I Weng, called for increased government funding for social service institutions.

The group said additional resources would allow expansion of childcare and health services and help build what it described as a “safe community environment” for children.

The association also advocated for adapting public facilities to better suit children’s needs, including increasing the availability of sports grounds, leisure areas, and recreational spaces.

The association said it hopes for broader implementation of child-centered public services across neighborhoods and parks.

Loi, the current vice principal of the Women’s Federation School, has previously raised the issue of a “child-friendly city,” proposing that urban planning adopt the perspective of a child “one meter tall.” Her proposal includes improving pedestrian pathways, transportation infrastructure, and playground design to ensure accessibility and safety for children.

Meanwhile, the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM) called for expanded psychological services for minors, including larger counseling teams and more school-based social workers.

In a statement, UGAMM vice president Che Mei Ling proposed establishing a regular system of psychological screening and crisis intervention for students from kindergarten through secondary school.

She suggested that early identification of issues such as anxiety, depression, and emotional regulation disorders would enable more effective support.

The union also urged a review of child protection laws, particularly those addressing domestic violence and abuse. Che said stronger penalties and enforcement are needed in cases involving minors.

Separately, the Macao Institution of People’s Alliance proposed introducing a parental leave policy. Si Lai Kuan, a representative from the alliance, suggested allowing parents several days of paid leave annually until their children reach age 3, in addition to existing maternity and paternity provisions, to ease family care pressures.

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) found that residents place strong emphasis on service quality, affordability, and flexibility in childcare services, as demand for early childhood care continues to evolve alongside changing family structures.

The “Macau Childcare Service Status and Needs Survey,” conducted between January and May, collected 1,233 valid responses from residents.

According to the results, respondents identified three main priorities in childcare services: the professionalism and quality of care, smoother policy coordination with stronger financial support for families, and the need for more convenient, affordable, and flexible service options.

FAOM vice-chairwoman Ella Lei said there is a need to strengthen workforce development in the sector by establishing unified competency standards and training guidelines for childcare workers. She also proposed providing continuing education subsidies and placing greater emphasis on caregiving ability, patience, and interpersonal skills in recruitment and promotion.

“There should be improved incentive and protection mechanisms, including government-backed measures to encourage competitive salaries, as well as psychological support services and recognition programmes for frontline staff,” Lei said.

In addition, during the presentation of the survey, she highlighted the importance of improving care environments by setting clearer standards on space allocation, staff-to-child ratios, and service regulations.

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