Tobacco control consultation draws 2,569 submissions

The Health Bureau (SSM) received a total of 2,569 submissions during a public consultation on proposed amendments to Law No. 5/2011, the Tobacco Prevention and Control Regime, conducted from March 8 to April 8. Responses were submitted through online platforms, email, fax, mail, and in-person delivery. The bureau also held three consultation sessions with about 230 participants, with most supporting the proposed direction. The SSM is now analyzing feedback and will publish a summary report on official platforms upon completion.

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