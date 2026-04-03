Urban Master Plan prioritizes national development integration

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) has released the first periodic report on the city’s urban plan, emphasizing the importance of promoting Macau’s integration into the broader national development framework.

The first periodic report on the Macau Urban Master Plan (2020–2040) provides a comprehensive review of implementation progress from the plan’s entry into force in February 2022 through mid-2025, emphasizing the long-term goal of building a high-quality urban environment.

Regarding regional cooperation, the report notes that the government is closely adhering to the strategic positioning of “Macau + Hengqin” and is accelerating major projects such as the Macau International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone, the Macau Technology Research Industrial Park, and the Macau International Air Transport Hub on the West Bank of the Pearl River, thereby gradually implementing the spatial layout of the “One River, Two Banks Cooperation Axis” and the regional cooperation hub.

The report concludes that since the master plan took effect in 2022, it has achieved a solid start in areas such as implementation mechanisms, spatial layout, public facilities, livable community development, and planning zones, and has now entered a phase of systematic implementation.

The orderly progress of various construction projects attests to the plan’s foresight and feasibility. From the effective date of the master plan through June 30 last year, a total of 157 planning condition maps were issued for areas without detailed plans.

Regarding housing and urban renewal, the report noted that public housing construction and old district redevelopment are proceeding in parallel.

In New Urban Zone A, more than 10,000 units are currently under construction, while the conceptual design for the seven-building cluster in the Iao Hon area has been preliminarily completed. As a pilot project for urban renewal, foundation and basement works have commenced for the public housing development on Rua Oito do Bairro Iao Hon.

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