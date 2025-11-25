UTM’s Hengqin campus to receive 1,200 for new tech courses

The rector of Macao University of Tourism (UTM), Fanny Vong, has said that the university’s new campus in Hengqin will have the capacity to receive 1,200 students for new technology-related courses.

Vong was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the UTM’s 2025 Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony 2025 yesterday.

She noted that the expanded capacity would be implemented in two phases.

Vong also added that she hopes the institution will improve its teaching process by incorporating more technology elements.

“Because we understand that the world is changing fast, and technology has a lot to do with that. There is a huge impact on every industry. There is no escaping it.”

From the two expansion phases, she remarked that the first is already being planned, “The most immediate phase will be the coming academic year, when we will be using some ready facilities in Hengqin to offer some classes. The second phase will be a larger and longer-term stage. We will construct a new campus to offer programs currently unavailable in Macau. These programs will complement our strengths in hospitality and tourism while incorporating more technological elements,” she explained.

The courses currently offered at UTM will not be the same at the new Hengqin branch; new programs will leverage technology to extend international cooperation further.

Vong emphasized that technology is prominent within several industries, creating a bridge for the university to connect with tech companies.

“We constantly discuss with tech companies to see if there is any room for cooperation,” adding, “Our second goal is to bring international elements. We constantly expand our international network. In the future, we hope to bring international teaching resources to our school in the new academic year.”

The UK, Switzerland, and Australia are among the countries where the university already has ties to support technology courses.

“We have been cooperating with a university in Switzerland. We are very happy to have a strong university to support us in bringing international teaching resources to our school. While our university already offers relevant programs, we hope to develop courses in the cooperation zone with higher technological integration and differentiated positioning.”

She mentioned that technological advancement is progressing rapidly and impacting various industries, including tourism, hospitality, MICE, and more, which are no exception.

At the ceremony, Vong and donor representatives presented 250 scholarships and fellowships to students, honoring their outstanding achievements in academics, global internships, research, and exchange programs.

The university also awarded 56 full or partial tuition waivers to new students this academic year. Ricaela Diputado

