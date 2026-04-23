2027 public holidays hold steady at 20 days

The government has released the 2027 public holiday calendar, featuring 20 public holidays next year, with civil servants entitled to six compensatory days off.

The Official Gazette (BO) published a notice from the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) yesterday announcing 20 public holidays for next year, unchanged from this year.

The schedule for days off and compensatory leave for public administration staff remains the same: civil servants are exempt from work on the afternoon of Lunar New Year’s Eve and the following day, with the six compensatory days off also unchanged.

Specifically, next year’s Lunar New Year’s Day falls on Saturday, February 6, with the second day of the Lunar New Year on Sunday, granting civil servants two compensatory days off.

Easter falls on March 28, while the Chingming Festival lands on Monday, April 5, and the Double Ninth Festival falls on Friday, October 8 – meaning Easter and Double Ninth will each include compensatory leave.

For the Handover Anniversary and Christmas holidays, both Christmas and New Year’s Day the following year fall on Saturdays, each triggering a compensatory day off. National Day also results in a compensatory day off, as the following day is a Saturday. Labor Day next year falls on a Saturday, also providing a compensatory day off. YL

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