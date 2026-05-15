MGTO receives long-standing membership award at PATA summit

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) received the “Long-Standing Membership Award” at the PATA Annual Summit 2026 in Korea in recognition of its decades-long contribution to tourism development in the Asia-Pacific region. MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes attended the event, which gathered over 550 delegates from more than 35 countries. MGTO also invited participants to the PATA Travel Mart 2027 in Macao, highlighting the city’s role as a regional tourism hub.

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