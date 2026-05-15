Two-time Macau winner at risk of missing GP

Two-time Macau Grand Prix winner Davey Todd is at risk of being forced to sit out this year’s event.

The possibility arises after Todd was declared unfit to take part in this year’s Isle of Man TT, which begins on May 25.

According to a statement from the Isle of Man (IOM) TT Races organizers, Todd has been declared medically unfit to compete in the 2026 edition.

The decision came after an evaluation by the event’s medical team, following an assessment of the injuries sustained during an incident at the Daytona 200 in March and an ongoing review of his recovery.

Todd sustained multiple injuries in the accident, including fractures of his femur, tibia, foot and nose.

Following initial surgery in the United States, he subsequently underwent an intensive rehabilitation program at a specialist recovery clinic in Italy.

Ahead of his attempt to participate in last week’s North West 200 (NW200) event in Northern Ireland, Todd conducted a track test in Valencia, where he said he felt well despite difficulties walking when off the bike.

As the Times reported last week, Todd was forced to withdraw from the NW200 event after a similar evaluation by the event’s medical team, which also ruled him unfit.

The organizers noted that “While Todd’s rehabilitation and functional recovery have progressed positively in recent weeks, a detailed review conducted by a panel of specialists in emergency medicine, orthopedics and trauma surgery concluded that the injuries sustained would not recover sufficiently in advance of the event to safely withstand the exceptional physical demands associated with competition on the TT Course.”

Implications for Macau GP

The regulations for the local invitational event require racers to have participated in and scored points in at least one of the events (the NW200 or IOM TT).

With Todd being ruled out of both events this year, his participation is at risk unless local organizers push for amendments to the GP’s current regulations.

Regarding entry eligibility, Article 9.4 of the Macau Motorcycle GP states that “Entries will be selected by the Organizer based on the following criteria: a) Have maintained racing activity in a similar capacity class (Superbike or Superstock 1000) in National Championships or to have qualified and finished as a contracted rider, wild card or substitute rider in a FMN race [in the year of the event]; b) The highest points score of riders in the Superstock and Superbike class from the ‘North West 200 (NW200)’ or Superbike, Superstock class in ‘International Isle of Man Tourist Trophy Races (IOM TT)’; c) Have participated in previous Motorcycle Grand Prix Competition in Macau Grand Prix.”

According to the Times’ analysis, the possibility of Todd taking part in the local event rests on line c), since he has been racing regularly and won the previous two editions of the GP. Still, the previous application of these criteria by local organizers has shown that preference has been systematically given to participation – and good results – in the NW200 and IOM TT.

If continued, such criteria would exclude one of the most successful racers around the Guia Circuit in recent years. Besides winning in 2024 and 2025, Todd also secured a second-place finish in 2023.

Still, the rules and regulations for the 73rd edition of the Macau GP, to be held on the Guia Circuit between Nov. 19 and 22, have not yet been published, which leaves open the possibility of amendments this year.

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