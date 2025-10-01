7th Sino-Lusophone Cultural Festival set to feature 780 artists

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) yesterday announced the program for the 7th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs).

Running from October to December 2025, this year’s festival will feature more than 780 artists and performers from Macau, the Mainland, and Lusophone countries, presenting over 80 programs in seven categories.

The festival will also showcase a diverse range of cultural expressions, including visual arts, film, music, picture books, and carnivals.

The “GEG Lusofonia Festival” will once again be held over two weekends, Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

According to the IC, this year’s festival will feature cultural booths representing 10 PSCs, offering handicrafts, food, and beverages, alongside music and dance performances around the Taipa Houses-Museum.

Building on last year’s success, the event will extend into neighborhoods across Macau with the GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community.

According to the IC, approximately eight performing arts groups from PSCs are scheduled to present traditional music and dance performances in areas such as Iao Hon Market Park, Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, and Flower City Park in Taipa. These performances are scheduled for late October.

In November, the 7th China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival will take place at Galaxy Macau’s Galaxy Cinemas.

The festival, themed “Transcending Boundaries,” will screen films from China, Lusophone countries, and East Asia. The opening film, “GreenWave,” directed by Chinese film and television director Xu Lei, explores generational conflict through the comedic relationship between a father and son. The festival’s program includes section screenings, talks, and community screenings at Cinematheque Passion, and runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5.

In her speech at yesterday’s program unveiling event, Deland Leong, IC president, described the festival as “a cross-regional cultural feast for residents and tourists alike.”

She stressed that the festival goes beyond art exhibitions to strengthen ties and promote mutual understanding among civilizations.

Leong added, “Macau, as a multicultural city of diverse cultures… jointly contributes to its development as a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.”

Other scheduled events include the Annual Arts Exhibition, the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair, Sino-Lusophone concerts, and wine-tasting, chocolate sculpture, and coffee workshops.

