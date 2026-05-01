Gov’t in ‘no rush’ to implement senior meal pilot previously set for last month

The government had announced a “Pilot Scheme for Elderly Cafeteria Service for Seniors” in Seac Pai Van for this month, but with April now ended and no sign of the program, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) stated that it is in no rush to implement it.

Earlier last month, Secretary for Social and Cultural Affairs O Lam announced the proposed senior meal pilot program during a Legislative Assembly session. Seac Pai Van – a community with a high concentration of public housing and elderly residents – will serve as the test site for the “15-Minute Community Senior Service Circle.” Under the program, each meal will be priced at MOP20, with the government providing a MOP15 subsidy.

The meals are tailored for seniors, featuring reduced salt and oil, with options for either soft or regular textures.

According to reports, as soon as the news broke, seniors immediately began inquiring about service formats, eligibility criteria, and daily meal quantities. However, the plan has also drawn criticism from local businesses, who argue that it places additional operational pressure on them.

Following the Secretary’s announcement of the schedule for the senior meal scheme last month, IAS president Wilson Hon addressed inquiries about the latest developments during a Community Forum led by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture on Wednesday evening.

Hon stated that there is no rush to implement the plan at this time, noting that authorities are currently soliciting feedback from various stakeholders, including the Health Bureau (SSM), restaurants, and several social organizations.

He added that the plan has received comments regarding pricing and supplier arrangements and may also raise concerns among nearby restaurants.

According to Hon, approximately 1,400 elderly individuals currently use meal delivery and on-site dining services at senior centers, which have already assessed the needs of their users. Even after the senior meal pilot launches, these existing services will not be affected.

He further expressed hope that through cooperation among senior centers, the elderly, and restaurants, seniors will have access to a wider range of healthy dining options in the community.

The authorities completed a census of over 32,000 seniors on March 31, with 29,500 individuals successfully entered into the database, as previously reported. Moving forward, in collaboration with the SSM, Hon said his bureau will provide immediate follow-up and intervention for seniors identified as having health risks during the survey.

Additionally, using personal characteristic data collected during the survey, Hon stated that authorities will contact senior centers near the seniors’ residences to encourage them to integrate into the “15-minute living circle.” For high-risk seniors and those with special needs, the bureau will proactively conduct home visits.

Meanwhile, on top of increased support for elderly individuals living alone and elderly couples, authorities announced that, effective today, monthly fees for the Peng On Tung Tele-Assistance Service will be waived for elderly individuals aged 75 or older living alone, as well as for households with at least one elderly person aged 75 or older.

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