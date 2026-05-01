MGTO projects 800,000 visitors during May Day holiday

Macau’s tourism sector is preparing for a surge in arrivals as mainland China’s May Day Golden Week begins today (May 1), with authorities estimating an average of around 160,000 visitors per day over the five-day holiday, totaling approximately 800,000 arrivals, Macao Governemnt Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said.

Hotel occupancy rates had already exceeded 80% as of last week and are expected to reach about 90% by the end of the holiday period. She noted that visitor demand remains strong across key segments, with the city’s hospitality sector preparing additional capacity to manage peak flows.

On enforcement, Fernandes said authorities have stepped up joint inspections targeting illegal activities, including unlicensed accommodation.

Checks will be intensified at border checkpoints and major tourist hotspots throughout the holiday period. As of April 26, more than 520 inspections had already been conducted at key attractions this year.

The government is also continuing cooperation with mainland platforms to identify and curb illegal lodging operations.

She added that recent holiday patterns, including Lunar New Year and Ching Ming Festival, showed a trend of staggered travel, with many visitors choosing to travel before or after peak dates.

Fernandes hope to sustain tourism momentum outside traditional peak periods, noting that promotional efforts will continue through multiple channels, particularly by leveraging major Greater Bay Area events such as trade fairs, where travel packages and transport links are used to encourage exhibition participants to extend their trips to Macau.

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