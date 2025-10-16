Airport expansion set to boost capacity to 13 million passengers

Macau International Airport is set to complete its comprehensive expansion project by 2030, increasing its total area to 325 hectares and boosting annual passenger capacity to 13 million.

As reported by Macao Daily News, the Civil Aviation Authority reaffirmed the expansion timeline for Macau International Airport during Tuesday’s meeting of the Islands District Community Service Consultative Council.

The project, which began in April this year, aims to complete the new apron by 2028 and finalize the overall expansion by 2030.

Upon completion, the airport’s total area will expand from 177 hectares to 325 hectares, annual passenger capacity will increase from 10 million to 13 million, and the number of parking bays will rise from 36 to 56.

Following the meeting, representatives from the consultative council referenced the authorities’ progress report on the expansion project.

Quarterly results for flood-resistance testing and environmental monitoring have been finalized, and emergency response plans for flood and typhoon prevention during construction were submitted to internal committees and relevant government entities between July and August this year, completing all preparatory work.

Regarding taxiway operations during construction, the authorities announced that one taxiway bridge will be closed, with a single-direction lane shut from midnight to 8 a.m.; however, they emphasized that this closure will not occur daily.

According to the media report, significant concerns surrounding the airport expansion project have been identified.

These include the need for a thorough cost-benefit analysis, ensuring passenger safety and an improved travel experience through enhanced shuttle services following the increase in parking bays, and evaluating existing firefighting facilities in the reclaimed area to confirm they can meet the heightened response demands.

Additionally, questions remain regarding the airport’s future capacity to accommodate large-scale events post-expansion and whether necessary software and hardware support, including flight routes, will be optimized alongside the expanded parking capacity.

