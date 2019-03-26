Aviation | Macau Airport Company participates in Asia forum

Representatives from the Macau International Airport Company limited (CAM) recently attended the 17th 2019 Routes Asia Forum in Cebu.

Eric Fong, director, and Franco Kwan, deputy director of Marketing Department, participated in the forum.

The three-day forum was hosted by the Philippine Tourism Authority, attracting over 1,000 representatives including over 100 airlines, 200 airports and 30 national tourism authorities around the world.

The Annual Routes Asia Forum is regarded as one of the most important events in the civil aviation industry, CAM noted in a statement.

During the forum, Turkish Airlines expressed their intention to establish a route to Macau next year with the aim of developing Asian cities, but for now, the aircraft capacity is being deployed to the regional routes.

CAM noted that a number of Southeast Asian airlines also intend to operate flight services in Macau in the near future.

In addition, meetings were also carried out with Chubu Centrair International Airport, Sendai International Airport, Mumbai International Airport, Sydney Airport and Melbourne Airport representatives to explore route cooperation opportunities.

According to CAM, the forum also provided an industry platform for the Macau International Airport (MIA) to communicate with aviation operators around the world to seek cooperation opportunities for future route development and helped to further consolidate and expand the flight service network of MIA.

During the three-day forum, CAM representatives participated in over 20 meetings with various prospective airlines, airports and tourism organizations.

In the forum, one- on-one meetings were arranged with various airlines and airports to explore business opportunities and to provide an overview of MIA. LV

