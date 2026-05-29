A Father’s Day Feast to Remember

This Father’s Day, Nina Hospitality in Hong Kong invites families to celebrate the remarkable men in their lives with a series of flavourful dining experiences. From refined Cantonese delicacies to international buffets and handcrafted patisserie treats, every venue offers a heartfelt tribute designed to delight.

For a sweet and sophisticated start, Nina Patisserie presents the Gentleman’s Tribute collection. The centrepiece is a Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Mousse Cake, gleaming under a glossy cocoa glaze and adorned with whimsical hat, moustache, and tie motifs. It is a decadent yet airy creation, layering nutty richness with velvety chocolate cream. Bite-sized versions offer the same refined flavours in chic miniature form. These creations provide a stylish way to honour the leading gentleman of the family.

Those seeking an opulent celebration will find it at RÚ, where Executive Chinese Chef Simon Wong presents two exquisite nine-course set menus. The Deluxe menu features indulgent Cantonese artistry—roast suckling pig, braised American lobster, steamed spotted garoupa, and braised abalone with sea cucumber. The Indulgence menu offers equally distinguished alternatives: roast pipa duck, truffle-infused abalone, and fragrant fried rice with crabmeat. Each menu concludes with a delicate, refreshing dessert.

A more intimate tribute awaits at Ah Yung Kitchen, where two distinguished menus showcase Cantonese treasures. The Abalone Classic set includes braised dried fish maw, Yoshihama dried abalone, and stir-fried grouper fillet, complemented by a complimentary deep-fried crispy chicken. For the ultimate indulgence, the Star Specialities menu features rare delicacies such as Aohu dried abalone, crispy fish maw, and superior bird’s nest, paired with a complimentary bottle of fine Margaux.

For those who prefer a lively buffet, I-O-N in Kwun Tong and Wong Chuk Hang deliver. Kwun Tong offers semi-buffet lunches and dinners with Japanese sashimi, chilled seafood, and special mains like Australian M5 beef with foie gras and lobster tail fettuccine. Wong Chuk Hang highlights bold flavours—drunken duck tongue, claypot drunken prawns, braised beef cheeks in red wine sauce, and Southeast Asian classics like Hainanese chicken and satay, all capped with whiskey and peach pudding.

Finally, Café Circles presents a refined spread of land and sea, with each guest receiving a half portion of baked cheese Boston lobster, complemented by Argentine beef ribs and lobster soup. An exquisite dessert selection rounds out the feast.

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