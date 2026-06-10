SSM urges summer safety vigilance as heat risks rise

Health officials reported no heat-related hospitalizations so far this year as the Health Bureau (SSM) launched a seasonal “Summer Safety” campaign, urging residents to guard against heatstroke and drowning.

At a press conference on Tuesday, officials warned that current hot and humid conditions significantly heighten the risk of heat-related illness, particularly for those working or exercising outdoors. Despite the absence of serious cases to date, authorities urged that prevention remains critical during the peak summer period.

Dr. Tam Ka-lok, an attending physician in the emergency department at Conde de São Januário Hospital, outlined key first-aid steps for heat injury, including moving patients to shade, removing excess clothing, cooling the body, providing hydration, and arranging hospital transport.

Tam cautioned that heatstroke is the most severe form of heat injury and can be life-threatening if untreated. “For conscious patients who are not vomiting, electrolyte fluids such as lightly salted water or mineral water can be given every 10 to 15 minutes,” Tam said, adding that caffeinated drinks should be avoided.

He also warned against giving fluids to unconscious individuals due to the risk of choking.

Officials also highlighted drowning prevention as a priority during the summer, when water-based activities increase. Wong Ka-yan of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention advised residents to assess their health before swimming and to consult a doctor if they have chronic conditions.

Wong urged the public to swim only in supervised locations, avoid unfamiliar or hazardous waters, and closely monitor weather conditions. Activities should stop immediately if thunderstorms or typhoon warnings are issued. Caregivers were also reminded to supervise children at all times, including during bathing, and to secure household water containers to reduce the risk of accidental drowning.

The bureau noted that 841 sports-related injuries were recorded last year, mostly involving minor abrasions, sprains, and joint contusions, often occurring at sports facilities.

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