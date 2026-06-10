Smart lanes handle majority of Hengqin Port vehicle traffic

Smart immigration clearance lanes handled nearly 60% of vehicle traffic at Hengqin Port during their first full month of official operation, according to border inspection data.

As of June 7, approximately 388,000 vehicles had passed through the port’s joint one-stop lanes. Of those, more than 229,000 vehicles utilized the new smart clearance system, accounting for 59.1% of total traffic. The figure marks a 31.5% increase in usage compared with the system’s initial trial operation period in April.

Officials from the Hengqin Border Inspection Station reported that approximately 24,000 vehicle owners have registered and authorized their data for the system since the trial phase began. Authorities noted that the user base continues to steadily expand as more commuters opt for the automated process.

As reported by the Times, the upgraded service utilizes facial recognition and fingerprint biometric data to verify identities, eliminating the need for drivers to present physical travel documents once they have completed an initial authorization registration. The digital inspection process at the border saves an average of 10 seconds per vehicle compared with traditional customs clearance models. NS

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