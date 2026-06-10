Lawmakers, police warn of surge in illegal World Cup betting risks

With the 2026 World Cup opening match kicking off this Friday (Macau time), lawmakers warn that criminals are using illegal betting sites, social media, messaging groups, online ads, e-payments, and loans disguised as “free tips” and “quick cash” to lure youth into illegal football gambling, as the Judiciary Police (PJ) urge the public not to bet on illegal matches.

For the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches over 39 days, with the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico across 16 cities – marking the largest-scale World Cup ever held.

With the tournament about to kick off, the PJ issued a statement yesterday urging the public to remain rational and disciplined while watching football matches and to refrain from participating in illegal football betting to avoid breaking the law and suffering financial losses. Anyone who suspects any form of illegal betting activity is urged to report it to the police immediately.

Over the past week, police have conducted targeted crime prevention campaigns at bars, leisure areas, and street soccer courts across various districts, making it clear that betting on offshore matches is also a criminal offense.

Anti-crime talks have also been held on streets near schools and at public venues where young people gather, with particular emphasis on warning adolescents that criminals often use social media or instant messaging apps to lure them into illegal betting through tactics such as match result predictions and promises of quick profits.

In a joint pre-agenda statement delivered before the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday, lawmakers Kou Kam Fai and Lei Wun Kong expressed concern that criminals may capitalize on the heightened interest surrounding major sporting events.

They warned that illegal betting websites, social media platforms, instant messaging groups, online advertisements, electronic payment systems, and unauthorized lending channels – often disguised as “free tips,” “proxy betting services,” or “quick loan offers” – are being used to entice young people into unlawful football gambling, internet-based betting, and offshore wagering activities.

The lawmakers noted that their concern is particularly acute as the summer holiday period approaches, a time when youth engagement with the internet, social outings, and leisure pursuits typically increases.

The legislators urged authorities to adopt a multi-pronged approach encompassing schools, communities, street soccer courts, youth activity centers, summer programmes, sports venues, and online platforms. Recommended measures include short videos, infographics, parental alerts, concise teaching materials for homeroom or moral education classes, pre-summer activity safety briefings, and community youth services – all aimed at raising awareness of the legal consequences, addiction risks, and available support channels associated with illegal betting and unauthorized lending.

Furthermore, they called for the integration of illegal betting prevention into regular legal education, media literacy training, and financial education, thereby strengthening young people’s capacity to recognize online manipulation, manage personal finances, and resist peer pressure.

“During periods of increased activity and rapid information flow, safety alerts and risk prevention must be strengthened at the same time,” the lawmakers stated, underscoring the importance of guiding young people toward healthy and rational engagement with sports and summer activities.

They also advocated for enhanced home-school-community collaboration and the establishment of counseling referral mechanisms to facilitate early identification of at-risk youth – those who frequently browse betting-related content, discuss wagers, exhibit unusual financial transactions, or show noticeable changes in mood or academic performance.

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