Baritone Thomas Hampson performs Mahler at 37th Int’l Music Festival

American baritone Thomas Hampson, accompanied by German pianist Wolfgang Rieger, will perform a special program of Gustav Mahler’s Lieder tonight at 8 p.m. at the Grand Auditorium of the Macao Cultural Centre, marking Hampson’s first appearance in Macau and a highlight of the 37th Macao International Music Festival.

Hampson, a Grammy Award winner for the “2002 Best Opera Recording” and recognized as Kammersänger of the Wiener Staatsoper,” is widely regarded as a “scholar-singer” for his deep engagement with Mahler’s compositions.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Hampson noted this is his first visit to Macau, expressing his honor at performing this special song series.

“It’s very special this time to perform all the songs in one place. I have done many concerts over the past years, but this one still holds a uniquely challenging and significant format.”

Sharing his expectations for the audience response, the singer said, “It’s good for the audience to be able to laugh, because there are things where Mahler intended to show his humor and realism. He wrote these stories using metaphors, plain descriptions, and various colorful methods. I love hearing the audience chuckle quietly.”

Rieger, an esteemed pianist specializing in Lied interpretation, emphasized the integral relationship between voice and piano.

“I think it’s very important to be well aware that the piano part is not separate from the singer. The music of this song is not two separate parts, but one unified idea,” he said.

The duo, collaborating for over 40 years, has developed a unique artistic synergy.

Rieger explained, “I believe one reason for this pleasant collaboration with Hampson is that he always has excellent control over the whole. We are no longer two individuals combining but mutually attracting and blending. This approach can better interpret these Mahler works.”

The program features selections from Mahler’s song cycles Des Knaben Wunderhorn (The Youth’s Magic Horn) and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit, structured into three thematic chapters: “Fables and Parables,” “Humoresques and Ballads,” and “Ballads and Allegories.” Ricaela Diputado

