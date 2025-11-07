Belgian Days 2025 celebrate culture and collaboration in Macau and Hong Kong

The Belgian Consulate for Hong Kong and Macau returns with a vibrant cultural showcase this November, staging the Belgian Days festival with seven days of exciting events in Hong Kong and three in Macau.

On Wednesday evening, David Lomastro, Consul General of Belgium to Hong Kong and Macau, outlined this year’s comprehensive itinerary for the Macau leg of Belgian Days to the Times.

This year’s celebrations blend gastronomy, art, music, and business, creating a platform for cultural exchange and economic collaboration.

“We will start with a gastronomic dinner with Chef Alexandre Ciriello, who is flying from Belgium and will work at the Ritz-Carlton Macau for a gastronomic dinner on Friday the 21st,” he said.

The consul writes, “From traditional delicacies to innovative creations by Chef Alexandre Ciriello, each dish tells a story of culture, craftsmanship, and passion. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or simply curious to explore Belgian cuisine, this dinner promises a delightful journey for the senses.”

Following the dinner, the Belgian Club will take guests behind the scenes of one of Macau’s most iconic shows, the House of Dancing Water.

The Consul General explained the show’s deep Belgian roots in an interview with the Times. “The origin of the show was a Belgian creator, Franco Dragone. He is the man who invented and designed the show,” Lomastro said.

Initially born in Cairano, Italy, Dragone moved with his family to Belgium at age seven. He remains internationally recognized for his innovative stage productions, which have transformed live entertainment and captivated audiences worldwide.

This connection brings a unique cultural significance to the show’s inclusion in the Belgian Days festival in Macau.

Since its debut in 2009, the House of Dancing Water has become one of Macau’s most popular entertainment experiences.

However, the show was forced to shut down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following Dragone’s death in 2022, his long-time collaborator Giuliano Peparini stepped in to lead the production’s relaunch, bringing a fresh narrative and innovative technology to the show.

Now, the production has resumed with a world-class cast. The spectacle features about 80 performers, including acrobats, divers, stunt artists, and dancers. They perform in a massive 3.7-million-gallon pool at the City of Dreams.

“Franco Dragone’s creative vision has elevated Macau’s entertainment scene,” Lomastro stated. Moreover, Dragone’s legacy extends beyond Macau, with a portfolio of acclaimed shows including Le Rêve in Las Vegas, the original Cirque du Soleil productions, and La Perle in Dubai.

This behind-the-scenes tour and the show’s background are intended to offer attendees a rare glimpse into the Macau-based production that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, making it a must-see attraction during the Belgian Days celebrations.

On the other hand, the national highlight, the Belgian Party, is set for November 14 in Hong Kong and November 22 at Macau’s Artyzen Grand Lapa.

Outlining the plans for the Macau Belgian Party, the Consul General told the Times, “We will have, of course, Belgian food, waffles. The chef, Alexandre, will prepare some canapés as well. So, it will be gastronomy. But also, music. We will have a jazz singer coming also from Belgium who will perform during the evening. And a couple of Belgian beers, of course.” Entrance is free but requires registration on the event’s official website.

When asked about partnerships with local European institutions, Lomastro confirmed collaboration is a key feature of the Macau events. “Yes, of course. [We] have regular contacts with the European Chamber. Rutger has many hats, and he represents Europe in many ways. And it’s always a pleasure to cooperate with him.”

For context, Rutger Verschueren is area vice president – Macau and Hengqin of Artyzen Hospitality Group, vice president for the Macau European Chamber of Commerce, and longtime chairman of the France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC).

Additional weekend highlights in Macau include a brunch prepared by Chef Ciriello and a fashion showcase at the Ritz-Carlton, where local designer Katerin Theys will present her latest collection.

Belgium’s Strategic Fit in the GBA

On the topic of regional development, Lomastro emphasized Belgium’s interest in Macau’s growing role within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) initiative. “We have several companies that are world leaders in entertainment for content or material… Macau has a card to play in tourism and entertainment diversification.”

He highlighted past collaborations, including a seminar featuring the president of Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps Formula One circuit connecting with Macau’s Grand Prix organizers.

Lomastro sees great potential in life sciences as well. “Belgium is really a leader in the European Union for everything related to healthcare… We produced half of all covid vaccines in Belgium for the European Union during the Covid crisis… I would like to do something similar with Macau,” he said, noting interest in the Hengqin area’s development in pharmaceuticals and medicine.

Regarding the challenges of integration within the GBA, Lomastro acknowledged the complexities involved. “It is difficult for me to comment about the integration of those two cities within the GBA, honestly, because I am not familiar enough with the big picture.”

He noted the competing roles cities must carve out – “For Hong Kong it is quite obvious. It is really the finance part and the research and development and the intellectual property.”

As for Macau, he sees Macau’s blend of modern development and historical charm as a unique selling point. Lomastro also shared his focus as Consul General for the region.

“My first task is to take care of the Belgian community… we have 1,300 Belgians in Hong Kong and only 40 in Macau. But it’s a very active community [in Macau], and I like to go there.”

He described Belgium as “open for partnerships, cooperation, creativity, and innovation, and also open for diversity.” Belgian Days embody this openness, providing “a platform for dialogue, for exchange, creation and discovery… bringing together Belgian and local talents, local artists, businesses, and communities.”

“It’s a time for celebration and sharing in a friendly setting. The first two editions gathered more than 20,000 people […] And we hope for another successful year with a wide range of different activities,” concluded Lomastro.

Looking ahead, Lomastro expressed hopes for a special Audrey Hepburn-themed event next year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Consulate General of Belgium in Hong Kong. He noted, “We opened our Consulate General in Hong Kong in 1926. So next year we celebrate the century.”

Highlighting the choice of theme, he added, “Audrey Hepburn was born in Belgium. And she stayed at what was then the Mandarin Oriental [Macau], which is now the Grand Lapa.” The event aims to honor both the consulate’s milestone and the Brussels-born cultural icon. Nadia Shaw, Hong Kong

