Bureau holds meeting for student counselors on new support measures

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) held a work meeting for frontline student counselors to explain the mechanisms, services, and oversight of student guidance programs. The bureau highlighted the launch of a 24-hour online counseling platform and hotline. The initiative complements in-person counseling by connecting schools, social services, and healthcare for comprehensive case management. Officials also introduced resource allocation for counseling programs, the “green channel” collaboration with the Health Bureau, and protocols for case referral and reporting, aimed at early identification and systematic support for students requiring assistance.

