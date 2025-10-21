Career Development Expo with 50 companies bringing 1,500 job vacancies

The “2025 Autumn Employment and Career Development Expo” brings together over 50 companies offering more than 1,500 job vacancies across various sectors, and is set to take place on November 10 and 11 at the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre.

Sectors include comprehensive leisure and tourism, hotels, banking and finance, information technology, public utilities, and retail, providing an employment matching platform for Macau residents.

To attend the expo, appointments can be made starting October 23 on the DSAL website homepage.

The expo is jointly organized by the Labour Affairs Bureau and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (MFTU).

In addition, registration opened yesterday for the “Career Development Series Activities,” taking place before and simultaneously with the expo.

Activities include company tours, industry seminars, and career workshops aimed at helping job seekers enhance their workplace competitiveness.

The initiative of these activities is to help residents gain insights into the industry and job realities. By allowing participants to learn about job interview techniques, job roles, and industry information, residents will gain a deeper understanding of job content and development prospects.

Organized by the MFTU, seven company tours will be held from October 31 to November 7.

During the expo, multiple seminars and career workshops will be held to prepare job seekers for interviews, with senior industry representatives, professional trainers, and career planners invited as speakers to share the latest market trends.

There will also be a dedicated area for employment support services, offering one-on-one career planning, job guidance, position consultations, and labor rights protection services, providing comprehensive employment support. Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...