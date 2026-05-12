CE: Five-Year Plan consultation to ‘begin soon’

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai announced Monday that public consultation for the SAR’s Third Five-Year Plan will begin soon, as the city continues its push toward economic diversification. The announcement follows news that Macau’s economy posted a first-quarter GDP of 108.01 billion patacas, representing a 7.1% year-on-year increase.

Speaking at the 18th anniversary reception of the Macao Institution of People’s Alliance and the inauguration of its seventh management board, Sam credited the GDP growth to central government support and collective efforts across the city, describing it as a “hard-won” achievement backed by residents and community groups.

“Macau has progressed steadily in all aspects, with a positive initial outlook,” Sam said. “In the first quarter, GDP reached a preliminary MOP108.01 billion, up 7.1% year-on-year, consolidating the momentum of economic recovery.”

Sam reiterated directives to “improve governance efficiency” in Macau, citing guidance from President Xi Jinping last December, and highlighted the role of community groups in youth, elderly, and social services.

He expressed hopes that community organizations would continue to promote patriotism and contribute to social development, including targeted support for vulnerable groups and executive-led system backing. “We hope that community organizations […] and all sectors of society will actively offer opinions and suggestions on improving the Third Five-Year Plan,” the CE added.

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