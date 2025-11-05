Gov’t introduces enhanced digital services for vehicle owners, businesses, and families

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) has introduced new digital functions under the Macao One Account and the Business and Associations Platform, enhancing online services for vehicle owners, companies, parents, and professionals.

A key upgrade is the introduction of a “Vehicle Insurance Renewal” service. According to the SAFP, “Macau residents who own vehicles can now renew their insurance through the ‘My Vehicles’ feature on the Macao One Account up to one month before their current insurance expires.”

However, this option is available exclusively for Tai Ping (Macau) Co., Ltd. Insurance Company policyholders.

The One Account platform already handles 55 types of license renewals from seven departments, and SAFP states that users can link all their licenses with one click, instantly check their status, receive renewal reminders, apply for renewals, and pay fees online.

Other updates announced yesterday include: the “Company and Association Vehicles” function to the Business and Association Platform. This feature allows companies and associations to connect their registered vehicles, making it easier to verify and pay traffic violation fines and to manage annual road tax payments, according to the announcement.

Expanding further, the Business and Association Platform now support 23 additional license renewal categories across five government departments, this includes: the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Macao Government Tourism Bureau (MGTO), Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration (ISAF), Transport Bureau (DSAT), and Civil Aviation Authority (AACM).

In addition, a new Company Certification Program within the Business and Association Platform, designed to facilitate digital corporate certification processes.

To better support family needs, the government states that the Macao One Account will gradually introduce an “Exclusive Zone for Parents/Guardians.” This online hub will offer aggregated services necessary for various child development stages, including school and daycare enrollment, declarations, and subsidy applications.

Also scheduled for December is the rollout of digital notarial registration services covering real estate acquisitions and mortgages, with issuance of relevant certificates.

For professionals, licenses for real estate agents and pharmacists will also soon be available through the Macao One Account, according to the statement.

The Macao SAR Government emphasized that it “will continue to address not only the needs of citizens but also those of businesses and associations” by regularly introducing more effective and user-friendly electronic services through these platforms.

