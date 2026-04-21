Advertising bill concludes AL committee review and advances to final vote stage

The new advertising bill, aiming to update Law 7/89/M, has finished detailed discussion in the Legislative Assembly (AL) Second Standing Committee and is ready to be submitted to the plenary for final voting.

According to a statement from the AL, the discussion of the bill concluded yesterday, with committee members signing the final legal opinion.

The bill was presented and voted on in its first reading at a plenary session held late last year and has since been referred to the Second Standing Committee for detailed analysis.

According to AL information, the committee held six meetings to review the bill and presented several suggestions to improve the wording and scope; the proposals were said to have been accepted by the government.

At issue is the fact that the current law regulating advertising activities is around 37 years old and is therefore outdated and unsuitable for regulating modern technologies and advertising methods.

As the government noted, with the development of the economy and information technologies, the models, forms of promotion, and means of advertising have undergone significant changes that need to be addressed.

Among the additions proposed to the new bill are several regulations governing new types of advertising, namely internet advertising, comparative advertising, ambassador marketing, and live-streaming advertising.

Regarding internet advertising, the proposed changes state that such content should not affect the normal use of networks by users, especially advertising that appears automatically or overlays content viewed on web pages or applications (pop-ups). The new rules require these windows or ads to include a clear option to close them and ensure closure with a single click.

Regarding illegal internet advertising, after discussion, it was stipulated that internet platform operators are responsible for removing such content and reporting it.

The new bill also introduces updated rules for advertising food and dietary supplements, which are increasingly common. It provides clearer definitions of supplement products and prohibited advertising content.

In addition, the bill simplifies administrative procedures for the assessment and authorization of supplement products, replacing them with a communication mechanism intended to improve efficiency and optimize the business environment.

Significant changes also apply to offline advertising

The amendments are not limited to online advertising but also cover traditional outdoor formats.

Previously, activities such as posting posters and distributing leaflets outside shops required an advertising license from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

To improve the business environment and simplify procedures, the proposed law would exempt lower-risk advertising materials (non-hanging signage) from licensing requirements.

However, given concerns over public safety, order, environmental protection, and cultural heritage, the installation of advertising materials will be subject to classification management. Depending on the case, a building permit from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau and prior approval from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau may still be required.

The committee also called for the creation of a “one-stop” service to handle procedures, reducing bureaucracy and improving efficiency.

The bill is expected to be scheduled for a final plenary vote and, if approved, will take effect on January 1, 2027.

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