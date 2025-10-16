Chiang Ngoc Vai has been appointed director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT) for a one-year term, according to a dispatch signed by Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam and published yesterday in the Official Gazette. The appointment cited Chiang’s professional competence and suitability for the role. A civil engineering graduate specializing in cadastral topography and land use planning, Chiang has served as deputy director of the bureau since July.
Brief
Chiang Ngoc Vai appointed as director of DSAT
Categories Macau
No Comments