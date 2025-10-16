Chiang Ngoc Vai appointed as director of DSAT

Chiang Ngoc Vai has been appointed director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT) for a one-year term, according to a dispatch signed by Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam and published yesterday in the Official Gazette. The appointment cited Chiang’s professional competence and suitability for the role. A civil engineering graduate specializing in cadastral topography and land use planning, Chiang has served as deputy director of the bureau since July.

