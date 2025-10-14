Children’s pavilion set to open 2028 to ease Northern District play space shortage

Following the opening of the Macau Government Services Centre on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced yesterday plans to build a children’s exploration pavilion within the same facility.

According to the press conference, the pavilion is specifically designed for school-aged children from six to 18 years old, focusing on providing a space for exploration and experiential learning.

The proposed facility will span two stories and cover a total area of 6,500 square meters, featuring low-altitude adventure courses, rock-climbing slide zones, climbing nets, obstacle challenge areas, a toddler activity zone, workshops, a multipurpose room, a board game room, a toy library, and a light-bite café lounge.

Additional attractions will include a trampoline park, exploration nets, a fitness challenge zone, an innovative sports area, and a board game activity room.

The bureau emphasized that this initiative responds to significant community demand for expanded play spaces for children.

Data reveal that the Areia Preta area has the highest concentration of youth aged zero to 14 in Macau, with Mong Ha and the Reservoir district following closely, highlighting the pressure on existing play facilities in these areas.

Design work for the project is set to begin next year, with plans to initiate public tendering for construction in 2027 and aim for completion by the fourth quarter of 2028.

Although the pavilion is primarily designed for school-aged children, it will also cater to infants, toddlers, adolescents, and parents.

Conceptualized as an “exploratory play supermarket,” the facility features multi-themed modular interactive play spaces that encourage free exploration and learning.

The bureau noted that the design considers the movement patterns, sense of participation, and comfort of both parents and children, fostering an inclusive and shared experience for all users.

The pavilion will be established at the Macau Government Services Centre on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, which officially opened last week.

When asked why the pavilion was not included in the center’s initial construction plans, the bureau clarified that the differing service components between the government services center and the children’s recreational facilities required distinct design considerations.

“If bundled together, it might impact the core operations of the service center, so we opted for separate planning,” Tam Wai Fong, an IAM official, explained.

“The IAM has been continuously advancing the construction of children’s facilities, but we do not have a fixed timeline for this concept,” she stated. “Safety is a critical consideration when designing children’s recreational facilities, which requires more time.”

She encouraged citizens to provide feedback to help the bureau refine the plan.

Media inquiries at the event also addressed construction costs. Tam noted that the project is currently in the conceptual planning phase, stating, “Costs have not yet been finalized.” However, she emphasized that the bureau will adhere to the principle of prudent use of public funds during implementation.

