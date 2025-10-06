Construction scaffolding collapses onto footbridge

Due to Typhoon Signal No. 8, scaffolding on the exterior of a building along Av. de Artur Tamagnini Barbosa, currently under demolition and reconstruction, collapsed onto an adjacent footbridge. By around 1 p.m., over 10 workers and construction vehicles were on site clearing debris and reinforcing the tilted scaffolding, aiming to complete the work by evening. The affected footbridge and nearby roads remained closed, with police directing traffic. Officials urged the public to avoid the area until repairs were completed.

