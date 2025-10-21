CTM to offer fee reduction for clients starting 2026

Local telecom operator Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), which recently secured a two-year extension of its exclusive franchise contract, announced yesterday its plans for a one-time reduction in communication service fees next year, highlighting the initiative as a “major fee reduction.”

CTM anticipates an investment of approximately MOP33 million to enhance its services, automatically granting its customers the discounts without the need for application or registration.

Ebel Cham, vice president of Commercial at CTM, stated during a press conference that the company aims to support the Macau government in creating a better business environment and improving citizens’ sense of fulfillment, particularly focusing on small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers.

The initiative aims to benefit SMEs, large corporations, government entities, and individual customers by providing several discounts on communication services.

Specifically, it includes four monthly fee reductions of 20% for commercial fiber broadband services in January, April, July, and October 2026.

For customers using commercial internet telephony services, monthly fees will be reduced to MOP140, while those subscribing to commercial broadband will pay MOP112, achieving discounts of up to 44%.

Large enterprises and government entities will receive a 20% discount on commercial fiber broadband fees and a 10% discount on network access fees in January and July 2026.

Individual customers will benefit from a 10% discount on home fiber broadband fees four times throughout 2026. Additionally, the cost for extra mobile data will be reduced from MOP13 per 100MB to MOP8, a 38.5% decrease.

“Over the years, we’ve implemented substantial fee reductions. Whether it’s products or services, we regularly introduce new promotional packages,” stated Cham in response to a media inquiry regarding the sincerity behind the fee reduction initiative. She emphasized that CTM typically launches new offers every one to two months.

Converting Macau

into a smart city

The Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) has reiterated its commitment to developing Macau’s smart city, while CTM announced plans to create three major AI models, including one for enhancing smart transportation.

Cham emphasized the importance of technological innovation for Macau’s economic diversification. She acknowledged the challenges of identifying widespread AI applications in a city known for international tourism, pointing out the lack of foundational development plans for areas such as autonomous driving, which require regulatory frameworks and insurance support.

Last year, CTM launched its AI application development initiative, starting with a smart customer service solution for the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) that offers multilingual capabilities.

Cham noted that building the envisioned large AI models requires significant effort and training to integrate localized information with diverse cultural contexts.

Expressing optimism about collaborating with partners to expedite deployment of relevant application scenarios, she announced that the company plans to prioritize the development of a Portuguese-focused language model, tailored specifically for Macau’s market.

“For example, when tourists ask questions in various languages – especially during events like the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – having real-time translation support is vital,” Cham noted. She believes that this platform will eventually enhance translation capabilities and foster mutually beneficial partnerships with other countries.

Additionally, the telecom company announced its intention to integrate Baidu Maps technology to improve travel and tourism experiences in Macau, emphasizing the need for comprehensive deployment and planning frameworks to ensure immediate service provision in response to local demand.

Like this: Like Loading...