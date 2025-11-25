Cultural industries hit MOP9.7 billion, led by digital media

Macau’s cultural industries posted steady growth in 2024, with total service receipts up 12.7% year-on-year to MOP9.73 billion, according to data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Meanwhile, the sector’s gross value added, a key indicator of its economic contribution, rose 4.7% to MOP3.01 billion.

Compared to the sharp post-pandemic rebound in 2023, growth slowed. In 2023, receipts soared nearly 48%, according to DSEC.

In 2024, gains were attributed to “government support, citywide economic recovery, and double celebrations.

“Digital media” remained the industry’s top performer, accounting for 42.3% of service receipts. DSEC defines digital media in Macau as including information services, publishing, film production and distribution, radio and television production, and cinema operation. The segment generated MOP4.12 billion, a 9% increase year-on-year, supported by the “SAR Government’s strengthened promotion of local film production” and an increase in productions for Double Celebration events—the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the Macao SAR. Within this segment, the film production and distribution subcategory saw receipts grow 47.5% to MOP157.3 million.

Meanwhile, the “Cultural exhibitions & performances” domain, which includes concerts and live events, generated MOP 2.89 billion, an increase of 22.6%, driven by a busy schedule of large-scale performances. However, its gross value added rose by only 1.5%. Groups covered include those producing drama, musicals, opera, dance, and musical performances, as well as those providing behind-the-scenes services like audio equipment, according to the report.

The creative design sector—which includes architecture, advertising, and fashion—reported an 11.2% increase in both receipts and value added. In particular, Service Receipts of the advertising industry (MOP696.5 million) increased by 16.8%.

In contrast, “art collection”, covering activities such as creation, sale, auction of art, antiques, gardening, and photography services, reported a sharp decline in revenue for 2024. Total service receipts fell by 35.5% year-on-year to MOP76.8 million, primarily due to weaker results in art creation, sales, and auctions, which faced a high comparison base from 2023 and shifts in consumer spending. Gross value added dropped 7% to MOP 16.7 million. In 2024, 126 organizations employed 356 people in the art collection sector.

According to DSEC, 2,868 organizations employed 14,884 people in the sector in 2024.

