Driver suspected of hitting wrong pedal crashes into restaurant, six injured

A sports car crashed into a roadside restaurant in Areia Preta on Saturday afternoon, injuring six people, including diners and staff.

According to the Public Security Police, the 60-year-old male driver reported that he accidentally pressed the wrong pedal while adjusting his vehicle, causing it to surge forward into the restaurant.

A breathalyzer test confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Witnesses said the vehicle suddenly rammed through the restaurant’s glass doors, knocking over tables and chairs and injuring several people inside.

The six injured, four men and two women, ranged in age from 37 to 75 and included both local residents and non-resident workers. All were reported to be in stable condition.

At the scene, the restaurant’s entrance was severely damaged, with shattered glass, overturned furniture, and bloodstains visible on the floor.

One male diner suffered a head injury and was found bleeding near the car, while others sustained minor wounds or shock, according to a Macao Daily News report. The driver was treated for a minor ankle injury.

Authorities have provisionally charged the driver with “careless starting” and manslaughter. The vehicle involved, a gray sports car registered in Macau for over 10 years, was towed from the scene about an hour and a half after the incident.

According to the report, the restaurant owner said operations would likely be suspended for at least a month due to the damage.

The Transport Bureau is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. lv

Like this: Like Loading...