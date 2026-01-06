DSAL refutes alleged issues involving former satellite casino staff

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has dismissed allegations regarding the relocation of former satellite casino employees, calling them false rumors.

In a written response to an inquiry from the Times, the DSAL said that “as of 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 30, all satellite casino venues had ceased operations.”

Throughout this period, the DSAL said it had closely monitored the gaming concessionaires’ proper placement of local employees from satellite casino venues, continuously overseeing the process to facilitate a smooth transition and continued employment for affected staff. “To date, the transition process for local employees at satellite venues has proceeded smoothly,” it added.

“The DSAL has not received any reports or complaints regarding related labor disputes or false employment relationships. The situation mentioned in your inquiry is purely a false rumor and not factual.”

In its inquiry, the Times cited several online conversations and posts alleging that mishaps occurred during the relocation and reemployment of affected satellite casino employees, including claims that some were offered positions they knew were temporary by mutual agreement, as they would soon be dismissed, while others were being “falsely promoted” to make way for additional non-resident labor quotas.

In some of these conversations, it was also alleged that several local employees in other positions were being dismissed to integrate staff from satellite casinos, among other claims.

In response, the DSAL said that all these situations were fabricated and false and that the bureau would “strictly follow up on any illegal activities such as false recruitment, providing inaccurate employment information, forging employment relationships or documents with local residents, or making false statements.”

The DSAL also remarked that “it will pursue the legal responsibilities of employers or employees as required by law and, through random inspections and visits, monitor corporate hiring practices to safeguard the priority employment rights of local employees.”

The bureau further called on members of the public with specific information or cases to come forward and report them to the labor authorities, noting that “if criminal offenses are involved, the matter will be referred to law enforcement authorities for follow-up.”

Regarding calls from several lawmakers and groups for additional restrictions on the import of non-resident workers – particularly in sectors such as hospitality, finance, and banking –the DSAL said it “will continue to refine the approval system for non-resident workers to better regulate their numbers dynamically.”

