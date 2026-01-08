The Laboru Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) will hold three industry-specific job-matching sessions this month, offering a total of 227 vacancies. Registration is open until January 13 at noon. Galaxy Casino’s session on January 14 offers 40 vacancies; SJM RESORTS on January 15 offers 22; and Macau Roosevelt Hotel Limited on January 16 offers 165. Macau residents seeking employment are encouraged to register soon via the Macao One app, as spots are limited.
Brief
DSAL to hold three job-matching sessions this month
Categories Macau
No Comments