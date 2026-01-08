DSAL to hold three job-matching sessions this month

The Laboru Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) will hold three industry-specific job-matching sessions this month, offering a total of 227 vacancies. Registration is open until January 13 at noon. Galaxy Casino’s session on January 14 offers 40 vacancies; SJM RESORTS on January 15 offers 22; and Macau Roosevelt Hotel Limited on January 16 offers 165. Macau residents seeking employment are encouraged to register soon via the Macao One app, as spots are limited.

