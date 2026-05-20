DSAL to hold three job-matching sessions with 383 openings

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will host three job-matching sessions in late May, offering 383 vacancies across the cleaning, security, aviation and catering sectors. Registration runs from 9 a.m. May 20 to noon May 27 via DSAL’s website. Sessions begin May 28 with 213 roles in cleaning and security, followed by 50 airport security positions that afternoon. On May 29, 120 jobs in food and beverage will be offered. Events will be held at the Macau Federation of Trade Unions building. Organizers encourage applicants to register early due to limited slots and said applicants may receive SMS notifications on their status.

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